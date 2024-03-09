J&K: Police asked to identify OGWs who recently joined terror ranks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 8

Police in Doda district have been asked to identify any new over ground workers (OGW), who has joined terror ranks in recent past. The officials have also been asked to review the history sheeters and OGWs on the basis of analysis of their record.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Shridhar Patil paid a visit to Doda and chaired a security review meeting. The meeting was attended by all supervisory officers and SHOs of the district.

Cops on Toes DIG Shridhar Patil asks Doda police to identify any new over ground worker (OGW), who has joined terror ranks in recent past

Officials have also been asked to review history sheeters and OGWs on the basis of analysis of their record

Supervisory officers directed to carry out the cordon and search operations (CASO) in their areas to enhance coordination and alertness of forces

“All supervisory officers were directed to adopt proactive approach to prevent any law and order situation and special surveillance be exercised over the activities of miscreants and other anti-social elements. The DIG also directed the supervisory officers to review the history sheeters, OGWs and other suspects on regular basis for their categorisation and identification of new OGWs on the basis of analysis of their record. Supervisory officers were also directed to carry out the cordon and search operations (CASO) in their areas to enhance coordination and alertness of forces,” an official said.

Doda SSP Javaid Iqbal apprised the DIG about the overall crime as well as security scenario of the district. While reviewing the situation, the DIG emphasised upon the officers to make special efforts to ensure disposal of under investigation cases including backlog cases, inquest proceedings, arrest of absconders, tracing out of missing persons, disposal of complaints, online grievances and minimise the crime pendency.

The officials were urged upon to work on mission mode approach to eradicate the menace of drugs and make special efforts to identify the backward and forward links of the persons who are involved in drug trafficking so that the menace of drug is rooted out from the society.

In theft and burglary cases, the DIG exhorted upon the officials to make special efforts, examine all aspects during investigation to work out the cases and recover the stolen property. The DIG directed the supervisory officers to launch week-long drive to check traffic violations like installation of speed regulator and other safety equipment in the vehicles as per the guidelines issued.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu