Police attach properties of drug peddlers

Baramulla, April 1
Baramulla police have attached “illegal” properties worth Rs 1.55 crore belonging to drug peddlers during the January-March quarter of 2024, officials said on Monday.
According to an official statement, the attached properties include four residential houses, one shopping complex, one land plot, two hyandai i-20 cars, one Swift car and one scooty, belonging to drug peddlers worth Rs 1.55 crore in Baramulla district.
Police said that the action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...