Police attach properties of drug peddlers

ANI

Baramulla, April 1

Baramulla police have attached “illegal” properties worth Rs 1.55 crore belonging to drug peddlers during the January-March quarter of 2024, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement, the attached properties include four residential houses, one shopping complex, one land plot, two hyandai i-20 cars, one Swift car and one scooty, belonging to drug peddlers worth Rs 1.55 crore in Baramulla district.

Police said that the action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

