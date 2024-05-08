Police attach residential house of drug peddler in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Continuing its crackdown on drug trade, the Jammu and Kashmir Police today attached a double-storied residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Kupwara.

“The residential house located at Mujgund in Srinagar, valuing approximately Rs 11.51 lakh, belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Mohd Shafi Mir, a resident of Kalarooch, Kupwara, has been attached under the NDPS Act 1985,” a police official said.

“This action follows a thorough investigation, identifying property as illegally acquired through illicit drug trafficking. The accused is currently under judicial custody, reinforcing Pulwama police’s commitment to combating activities detrimental to public safety and national security,” the police statement said.

“The attachment was carried out in accordance with Section 68-F of NDPS Act, 1985, and is linked with FIR No 301/2023 under Sections 8, 20, 29 of the NDPS Act at Pulwama police station, underscoring the vigilant stance of Pulwama police against those involved in the drug trade,” the statement added.

Woman held

Jammu: A woman drug peddler, Asha Bibi, was arrested in Kathua district on Tuesday and cash and heroin was recovered from her possession, police said. Acting on information, a police team intercepted her at a checkpoint in Rajbagh area and recovered heroin, Rs 15,670 cash and a mobile in Khanpur area, they said. She was arrested and a case was registered against her.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar