Police attach two-storey house of terror associate in Anantnag

Srinagar, June 13
The police on Thursday attached the two-storey house of a terrorist associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Riyaz Ahmad Bhat’s house, located at Lohar Senzi in the Gadole area of the district, was attached by the police on the orders of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the UAPA, the official added.
“In a major action against terrorism, the Anantnag police carried out the attachment of a two-story residential house belonging to terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat in the Lohar Senzi Gadole area. The attachment was executed under UAPA after confirmation from competent authority,” the Anantnag police posted on X.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians takes off from Kuwait
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...