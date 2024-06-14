Police attach two-storey house of terror associate in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, June 13

The police on Thursday attached the two-storey house of a terrorist associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Riyaz Ahmad Bhat’s house, located at Lohar Senzi in the Gadole area of the district, was attached by the police on the orders of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, under the UAPA, the official added.

“In a major action against terrorism, the Anantnag police carried out the attachment of a two-story residential house belonging to terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat in the Lohar Senzi Gadole area. The attachment was executed under UAPA after confirmation from competent authority,” the Anantnag police posted on X.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar