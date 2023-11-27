Police collect Rs 1.68 lakh fine from traffic violators

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

The Doda police have imposed Rs 1.68 lakh fine on traffic violators since the launch of the enforcement drive by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) after a bus accident on November 15.

The drive has been ordered by Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh to ensure the safety of the commuters and prevent road accidents, causing loss to the precious lives and property.

Doda ARTO Rajesh Gupta submitted a comprehensive report detailing the extensive actions taken across various areas within the district. The team of Doda MVD under the supervision of ARTO was involved in the drive.

The enforcement activities targeted key areas such as NH-244, Ghatsoo, Puneja, Thalela, Thathri, Gandoh, Bhalessa, Gowari, Bhaderwah, Bhalla, Trown, Bhasti, Koti, Gundna, and Bharat Road. 31 vehicles were seized during the drive and a total of 318 challans were issued, amounting to a fine realisation of Rs 1,68,500 from traffic violators.

“Moreover, the drive also focused on ensuring road safety, issuing notices for suspension of driving licenses, with six licenses suspended due to violations such as using mobile phones and not wearing helmets. Additionally, three notices for the suspension of route permits were issued, leading to one route permit being suspended,” said an official of the Doda administration.

He said concerted effort aims to enhance road safety, enforce traffic regulations, and instil a sense of responsibility among commuters.

