Police come to aid of ailing pilgrims

Srinagar, July 1
The Anantnag Police came to the aid of a group of Amarnath pilgrims who were struggling to continue their journey due to high altitudes on Monday. The police personnel carried the ailing yatris (pilgrims) on their shoulders, ensuring their safety and well-being.
They also carried their luggage, easing their burden and enabling them to complete their journey without further distress.
Additionally, Anantnag Police facilitated the medical evacuation of Mukhtar Ahmad Magray, a pony walla from Ainu Brai Aishmuqam, who fell unconscious at Sheshnag. He was initially admitted to the Base Hospital Sheshnag, where doctors referred him to NTPHC Hospital Pahalgam for further treatment.
Anantnag Police promptly arranged for his airlift to Pahalgam.
