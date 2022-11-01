Police ‘concerned’ over radicalisation in Reasi district

PTI

Jammu, October 31

A senior police officer on Monday expressed concern over radicalisation and attempts to revive militancy in Reasi district. Mohd Suleman Choudhary, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi range, held a crime-and-security-review meeting at the district police lines in Reasi. During the meeting, the DIG expressed concern over new trends of radicalisation and attempts to revive militancy in Reasi and directed officers to keep a watch on the activities of overground workers and surrendered terrorists.

Choudhary stressed that officers should use technology to counter new trends in terrorism and also monitor social media platforms which are being used to radicalise the local youth. During the meeting, police station-wise review of progress on crime investigation, action against drug peddlers, bovines smugglers and complaints was made, officials said.