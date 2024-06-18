Police conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

With a heightened threat of terror attacks, especially before the onset of the Amarnath Yatra, mock drills and security review meetings are being extensively conducted in different parts of the Jammu region, that witnessed multiple attacks in the last few days.

After a bus full of pilgrims was attacked by terrorists on June 9, in which nine persons were killed, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned and preparing themselves for the increased inflow of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on June 29.

The J&K police carried out a comprehensive mock drill exercise at the base camp of Amarnath Yatra at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu. The exercise involved the first responder team of Sub Division Headquarters, including all territorial officers.

Jammu Special Operations Group, along with other territorial Police officers from adjacent subdivisions and their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), also participated in the drill. The exercise was supervised by senior police officers, including Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar.

“The primary objective of the exercise was to provide practical training to the entire team, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle real-time operations in the event of any unforeseen incidents. The exercise concluded successfully, demonstrating the readiness and coordination of the police,” the SSP said.

The police are also preparing themselves in areas which have remained comparatively peaceful until now. Kishtwar, which is the neighbouring district of Doda that witnessed two attacks on consecutive days, has also strengthened its security grid.

Kishtwar SSP Abdul Qayoom has implemented extensive security measures across the district. In the light of evolving security challenges, Kishtwar SSP and DC led a comprehensive briefing session, which was attended by magistrates and personnel from the police, armed police, CRPF and CISF. The review meeting emphasised enhanced vigilance and coordination among the security agencies. Strategic directives were issued to bolster preparedness and ensure seamless inter-agency cooperation.

A flag march was also organised in Kishtwar by the security forces for area domination and to ensure that no untoward incident took place during Eid.

