Police detain criminal under PSA in Udhampur

Jammu, January 3
Udhampur police have booked and detained a criminal under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA) for his activities on the orders issued by the District Magistrate.
The accused, namely Ashraf Ali, a resident of Mani tehsil, Ramnagar, has a number of cases had been registered against him at the Ramnagar and Udhampur police stations.
“The accused is a criminal and are continuously involved in a number of criminal act of bovine smuggling, theft and bootlegging. He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere and also posing great threat to the public peace and tranquillity thereby forcing authorities to detain him under J&K Public Safety Act,1978,” an official said.
