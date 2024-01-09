Police drug de-addiction centre treats 4,500 patients

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 8

With drug abuse cases surging in the Valley, the drug de-addiction centre being run by UT police is at the forefront in fighting the menace. In the last few years, the facility located in Srinagar’s downtown area has provided treatment to more than 4,500 persons suffering from drug addiction.

In 2022 alone, 2,337 patients sought assistance, while another 2,321 persons received care at the centre in 2023. Officials disclosed this information during the visit of DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, to the centre.

Kumar said drug de-addiction is a noble mission of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He said the police are determined to achieve zero drug addiction in Kashmir.

“He also visited the in-patient department (IPD) to interact with the patients and gather feedback about the facility,” a police statement said.

“The DIG also advised the staff to work to the best of their abilities as the drug de-addiction centre has already earned a reputation, but more needs to be done as drug addiction is a social problem that requires concerted efforts and resources,” the police statement said.

