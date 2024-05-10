Police fix GPS tracker on bailed-out UAPA accused

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 9

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today said in order to combat the menace of drugs, they had deployed a GPS-enabled anklet on a bailed-out UAPA accused person for better surveillance to track his movements. In a statement here, the police said: “In compliance with an order received from a court, the police affixed a GPS tracking device on a bailed-out accused person in a UAPA case from the Handwara police station.”

“The accused was arrested in a UAPA case and has recently been granted bail. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the accused and ensure that he does not violate the bail conditions,” the police said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar