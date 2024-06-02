Police fix GPS tracker on two ULAP accused

Srinagar, June 1
The police attached a Global Positioning System (GPS) device on two bailed-out persons accused under ULAP Act for better surveillance of their movements. A police spokesperson said in Sopore, the police affixed a GPS-enabled anklet on two bailed-out terror associates to track their movements. “The step has been taken after obtaining formal orders from the court,” the police statement said.
The bailed out persons are identified as Aamar Mehraj Kaboo and Waseem Manzoor Gazi. The police said they were arrested in connection with a case registered under FIR No. 185/2020 under Sections 7/25, 27 of the IA Act, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 of the ULAP Act and FIR No. 161/2019 under Section 7/25 IA Act 18, 39 ULAP Act at Dangiwacha police station, respectively, and have been given bail.
“The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the accused and ensure that they do not violate the bail conditions,” the police said.
