Police freeze bank account of drug smuggler

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 9

Under Operation Sanjeevani, the J&K Police today seized vehicles and froze the bank account of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68F (Chapter 5A) of the NDPS Act.

The action was taken by Bari Brahmana police station, where two vehicles and a bank account of drug peddler, namely Mushtaq Ali alias Kaka of Gujjar Basti, Sarore Adda, were seized. The said drug peddler is currently absconding and a warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Samba Session Court under NDPS Act.

Seized vehicles include a car and a motorcycle while the bank account is in the name of Baalo Bibi (mother of drug peddler). These properties were acquired by the drug peddler in last six years, by proceeds of crime of selling narcotics (Chitta).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu