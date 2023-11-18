Police get 7-day remand of fake Army officer arrested for attempt to rape

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

Samba police on Thursday got seven day remand of the man who was impersonating as an Army Colonel and had allegedly tried to rape a minor, who belonged to Udhampur.

The arrested accused, identified as Sham Lal, a resident of Keso Manhasan in Ramgarh tehsil of Samba, impersonated as an Army Colonel and had brought two youngsters of Udhampur district — a girl studying in class XII and her brother, a X class student—to Vijaypur in Samba by giving a false assurance of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force.

He allegedly attempted to rape the girl, who raised an alarm. Later, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint after which a case was registered under Sections 376 /511, 419 of IPC and the accused was arrested.

“As sustained interrogation of the arrested accused was required to unravel further facts, police sought and got seven days police remand from the Samba court and interrogation is going on in highly professional manner by a team of police officials led by SHO Vijaypur Sandeep Charak,” said an official spokesperson.

