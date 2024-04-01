 Police getting ready for transition as Centre mulls Army pullout from J&K : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Police getting ready for transition as Centre mulls Army pullout from J&K

Over 1,000 police personnel are currently undergoing rigorous training at Army’s White Knight Corps battle school in Doda. PTI



PTI

Jammu, March 31

Over 1,000 probationary police officers, including 62 Deputy Superintendents of Police, are undergoing a six-week long training at the Army’s counter-terror White Knight Corps battle school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

The integrated training programme — a first of its kind in the Union Territory grappling with over three decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism — commenced on March 19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a recent interview, said the government had plans to pull back troops from Jammu and Kashmir and leave law and order to the Union Territory’s police alone.

“We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police was not trusted but today they are leading the operations,” he had said.

According to police, the integrated training programme was aimed at enhancing the coordination and combined operational capabilities of both forces, which for over three decades have combated terrorism side by side.

“The training is focussed on operational tactics, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism strategies, drawing on the Indian Army’s extensive experience in these fields. This joint training marks a continued commitment to security and the well-being of the region’s residents,” a police official said.

He said it is a stride towards a future where the alignment of the Army and local police play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and safety in J&K.

“The valour and sacrifices of both forces in the face of adversity have been instrumental in maintaining national security. The synergy achieved during training will pave the way for the restoration of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. This will also facilitate the police in emerging as a more potent and well-trained force,” the official said. Referring to successful counter-terrorism operations in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and the strategic containment in north Kashmir’s Sopore, considered a transit for infiltrating terrorists, he said these operations have not only disrupted terror activities but also restored law and order, paving the way for peace and stability.

The operations are also testaments to the collaborative excellence of the Army and police. The integrated training programme is expected to solidify this partnership, leading to even more effective counter-terrorism operations, the official said.

DGP RR Swain, who is said to be the brain behind the initiative, and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva separately visited the battle school on March 23 and 27, respectively, and reviewed the training of the officers that included 989 newly inducted sub-inspectors.

Of those undergoing training, 128 are women officers, including 19 DSPs. Lt Gen Sachdeva said he was sure the training would result in enhanced jointness between the two organisations through sharing and understanding each other’s strengths, ethos, culture, values and best practices.

#Doda #Jammu #Kashmir


