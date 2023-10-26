Police organise ‘unity run’ to pay tributes to martyrs

PTI

Jammu: The police on Wednesday organised a 'unity run' in Kishtwar district to honour martyrs and promote unity and patriotism among the community members. “Similar events were also held at the police-station level,” a police spokesperson said. The event led by Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across the district. PTI

White Knight Corps flags off cycling expedition

Jammu: The White Knight Corps on Wednesday flagged off a cycling expedition from Jammu's Nagrota Military Station to one of the world's highest motorable passes in Ladakh's Khardung La to mark its 75th anniversary. The culmination of this remarkable journey is scheduled for November 15, when the expedition will be welcomed at Leh, a defence spokesperson said.

#Jammu #Kishtwar