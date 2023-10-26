Police organise ‘unity run’ to pay tributes to martyrs

Jammu: The police on Wednesday organised a 'unity run' in Kishtwar district to honour martyrs and promote unity and patriotism among the community members. “Similar events were also held at the police-station level,” a police spokesperson said. The event led by Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across the district. PTI
White Knight Corps flags off cycling expedition
Jammu: The White Knight Corps on Wednesday flagged off a cycling expedition from Jammu's Nagrota Military Station to one of the world's highest motorable passes in Ladakh's Khardung La to mark its 75th anniversary. The culmination of this remarkable journey is scheduled for November 15, when the expedition will be welcomed at Leh, a defence spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...