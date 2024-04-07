Police register case over ‘forced conversion’ of non-local to Islam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

Jammu and Kashmir police today registered an FIR in the case of alleged conversion of a non-local to Islam in Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine on Friday. The video of the conversion had gone viral on social media on Friday.

The police said they received information through reliable sources that news was being circulated on social media, especially Facebook, in which a non-local from Haryana converted during Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal Shrine. The said news caused chaos, which may stoke communal hatred, the FIR said.

“The dissemination of this video has stirred unrest among the public and raised concerns about religious harmony and tolerance. The incident has also evoked strong reactions beyond the borders of Jammu and Kashmir and UT, potentially fuelling sectarianism and communal discord,” the FIR reads.

The FIR says the police investigation revealed a non-local was allegedly mentally manipulated by the owner of the house, a resident of Nowhatta, who employed him as a domestic worker at his home in Srinagar.

The FIR was registered at Nigeen Police station in Srinagar under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings intentionally) 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said Srinagar District Magistrate had earlier issued an order in which media houses, both print and electronic, were warned against uploading any material leading to communal frenzy or hurting religious sentiments of people or which may prove detrimental to the peace.

