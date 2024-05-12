Police release sketches of 6 ultras involved in Basantgarh encounter

PTI

Jammu, May 11

The J&K Police on Saturday released the sketches of six terrorists, who had infiltrated from Pakistan into the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district and killed a village defence guard in a gunfight before fleeing deep into the forest, an official said.

Udhampur SSP Joginder Singh announced the first breakthrough in the case with the arrest of an overground worker, who had provided logistic support to the terrorists.

Singh said the sketches of the six terrorists, two of whom were believed to be brothers, were prepared based on the inputs from various agencies, the public and questioning of the suspected persons.

“We hope people will come forward and help security agencies to neutralise the terrorists. Anyone with credible information leading to neutralization of each terrorist will be given a reward ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh,” the officer said.

Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohd Sharief was killed in an encounter with the terrorists following a cordon and search operation in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28.

The SSP said at least 12 terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into the area and added “it is our collective responsibility to make it once again the abode of peace by neutralising them”.

Singh identified the arrested accused as Javed, a resident of Loha-Nathi village of Kathua, and said he had provided logistic support to the terrorists. “He is the first person arrested in the case so far and his questioning is still at preliminary stages,” Singh said,

