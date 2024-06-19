Police seize 11 vehicles used in illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

In an action against illegal mining, the Jammu police have seized 11 vehicles which were being used to extract minerals without permission.

“In a drive against illegal mining and to tighten noose against violators, Jammu police have initiated strict action against the criminals involved in illegal mining and minting money out of the public resources,” an official spokesperson said.

The operation was carried out at different locations in South Zone of Jammu, including Belicharana where three dumpers were seized, Phallain Mandal where three dumpers and one tractor were seized. Nehru Market police seized three dumpers with illegally mined river bed sand while Chatha police seized one tractor trolley with improper Form “A”.

“In all, 11 vehicles have been seized in jurisdiction of Satwari and Gandhi Nagar of South Zone,” the spokesperson said.

After seizing of these vehicles, the District Mining Officer was informed for necessary legal action.

