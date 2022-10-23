Police seize 21 kg heroin from truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Jammu, October 23
Police detained a truck driver on Sunday after heroin weighing more than 21 kg was seized from his vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.
“During the checking of vehicles at Zero Point on the highway at Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir and driven by Kulwinder Singh of Punjab’s Nawanshahr was intercepted,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.
On a search of the vehicle, 18 packets of heroin, weighing around 21.5 kg, were seized, he added.
The seized contraband is worth crores of rupees in the international market, the officer said.
The truck driver has been detained and is being questioned, he added.
