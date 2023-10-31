Police station named after martyred DSP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 30

The police renamed the Mattan police station in Anantnag in memory of DSP Himayun Muzammil, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists last month. The newly refurbished and renamed police station, now called the Himayun Muzammil Model Police Station, was inaugurated by Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), in presence of the slain police officer’s father — retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

During the ceremony, Singh expressed the efforts to commemorate Himayun Muzammil by associating his name with a part of Anantnag district. Singh recalled the fateful day when the encounter took place and described the challenging circumstances surrounding the DSP’s death.

Despite their best efforts, a timely evacuation of the injured officer was unattainable, he said.

On September 13, Himayun Muzammil was among the four security personnel who lost their lives in an extended encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area. The operation, which spanned over six days, ultimately led to the elimination of two terrorists.

Killed last month

