Police station named after martyred DSP

Srinagar, October 30
The police renamed the Mattan police station in Anantnag in memory of DSP Himayun Muzammil, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists last month. The newly refurbished and renamed police station, now called the Himayun Muzammil Model Police Station, was inaugurated by Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), in presence of the slain police officer’s father — retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat.
During the ceremony, Singh expressed the efforts to commemorate Himayun Muzammil by associating his name with a part of Anantnag district. Singh recalled the fateful day when the encounter took place and described the challenging circumstances surrounding the DSP’s death.
Despite their best efforts, a timely evacuation of the injured officer was unattainable, he said.
On September 13, Himayun Muzammil was among the four security personnel who lost their lives in an extended encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area. The operation, which spanned over six days, ultimately led to the elimination of two terrorists.
Killed last month
DSP Himayun Muzammil was martyred along with four security men during an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area on September 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...