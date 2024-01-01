J&K Police steps up vigil for New Year

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

Security has been tightened across the UT in wake of New Year as thousands of tourists are visiting different areas. Police have also tightened vigil in Udhampur from where most of the vehicles pass through National Highway towards Kashmir region.

The JK police have put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct security checks on the Jammu Srinagar national highway for safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations. Police personnel will check four-wheelers and motorcyclists at the locations, specifically those coming from outside the UT.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh has appealed to visitors to celebrate safely.

The SSP said that the police department has made elaborate preparations to handle the expected crowds. He said that police and traffic police personnel will be deployed on the roads to manage traffic and ensure the safety of visitors.

The SSP appealed to visitors to be disciplined and to follow traffic rules. He said that everyone should be careful and should look out for each other. He also said that visitors should be aware of the traffic rules and guidelines.

