Police suspends registration of 25 vehicles for bovine smuggling

Jammu, July 3

In a significant step to curb bovine smuggling, the Kishtwar police have recommended the suspension of registration certificates and route permits for 25 vehicles implicated in the illegal trade of bovine smuggling.

Following these recommendations, ARTO Kishtwar has suspended the documents for these vehicles involved in illegal trade.

“Kishtwar police have made these recommendations based on evidence gathered through multiple FIRs lodged across various police stations in Kishtwar throughout the year. This action is aimed at disrupting the logistics of smuggling operations and making it increasingly difficult for smugglers to transport livestock illegally” the official said.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom issued a warning to bovine smugglers and vehicle owners whose vehicles are used for such illegal activities.

SSP in a statement said, “Our commitment to eradicating bovine smuggling is unwavering. This is a clear message to anyone involved in this illegal activity. We will identify you and you will face the full force of the law. Vehicle owners must ensure their vehicles are not used for such purposes, as we will take strict actions, including the suspension of vehicle permits and registration certificates, without any leniency.”

