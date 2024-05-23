 Police taking steps to foil Pakistan plan to spread terror in peaceful areas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Police taking steps to foil Pakistan plan to spread terror in peaceful areas

Police taking steps to foil Pakistan plan to spread terror in peaceful areas

Police taking steps to foil Pakistan plan to spread terror in peaceful areas

DGP RR Swain holds meeting with senior police officials in Reasi.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 22

In the wake of multiple setbacks suffered by the security forces in Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu division, the police are now focusing on areas that are comparatively peaceful after intelligence inputs that the Pakistan based terror groups might try to revive terrorism in these areas.

Police and intelligence agencies are focusing on Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar which had once remained a hotbed of terrorism. These areas are comparatively peaceful than Rajouri and Poonch with no major terror attack taking place in recent past.

Many setbacks have been suffered, especially by the Army, during the past one year in Rajouri and Poonch, which are now seeing frequent terror attacks on security forces by Pakistan-infiltrated terrorists. Major terror attacks in these areas started last year with killing of seven members of Hindu community in Dhangri village of Rajouri. Thereafter, multiple attacks have taken place in which many soldiers have died.

While the intelligence agencies failed to alert the Army of such attacks, especially in the forest areas of the twin districts, police are now making efforts that terrorism doesn’t spread to the peaceful regions of the UT. Udhampur being a comparatively peaceful region witnessed an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Basantgarh area in which a Village Defense Guard (VDG) was killed on April 28.

Since the Basantgarh incident, an alert has been sounded in the adjoining districts of Udhampur, including Reasi, Ramban and Doda.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Tuesday visited Reasi and reviewed the security scenario of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shivkhori shrines. Swain was accompanied by ADGP, Law & Order, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Jammu, Anand Jain, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Rayees Mohammd Bhat and others.

Chairing the meeting of police officials, the DGP engaged in detailed discussions with jurisdiction officers about the countermeasures required to thwart anti-peace attempts. The meeting emphasised the importance of robust and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of people. “Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law,” DGP said.

Questions have also being raised on police whose local intelligence network has failed to provide information regarding presence of terrorists and ambushes on Army vehicles. Recently, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain visited Doda district where he stressed on enhanced surveillance and area domination by police personnel.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Pakistan #Poonch #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala