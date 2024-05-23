Police taking steps to foil Pakistan plan to spread terror in peaceful areas

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 22

In the wake of multiple setbacks suffered by the security forces in Rajouri and Poonch areas of Jammu division, the police are now focusing on areas that are comparatively peaceful after intelligence inputs that the Pakistan based terror groups might try to revive terrorism in these areas.

Police and intelligence agencies are focusing on Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar which had once remained a hotbed of terrorism. These areas are comparatively peaceful than Rajouri and Poonch with no major terror attack taking place in recent past.

Many setbacks have been suffered, especially by the Army, during the past one year in Rajouri and Poonch, which are now seeing frequent terror attacks on security forces by Pakistan-infiltrated terrorists. Major terror attacks in these areas started last year with killing of seven members of Hindu community in Dhangri village of Rajouri. Thereafter, multiple attacks have taken place in which many soldiers have died.

While the intelligence agencies failed to alert the Army of such attacks, especially in the forest areas of the twin districts, police are now making efforts that terrorism doesn’t spread to the peaceful regions of the UT. Udhampur being a comparatively peaceful region witnessed an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Basantgarh area in which a Village Defense Guard (VDG) was killed on April 28.

Since the Basantgarh incident, an alert has been sounded in the adjoining districts of Udhampur, including Reasi, Ramban and Doda.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Tuesday visited Reasi and reviewed the security scenario of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shivkhori shrines. Swain was accompanied by ADGP, Law & Order, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Jammu, Anand Jain, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Rayees Mohammd Bhat and others.

Chairing the meeting of police officials, the DGP engaged in detailed discussions with jurisdiction officers about the countermeasures required to thwart anti-peace attempts. The meeting emphasised the importance of robust and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of people. “Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law,” DGP said.

Questions have also being raised on police whose local intelligence network has failed to provide information regarding presence of terrorists and ambushes on Army vehicles. Recently, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain visited Doda district where he stressed on enhanced surveillance and area domination by police personnel.

