 Police teams sent to Kashmir, Punjab in cocaine seizure case : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Police teams sent to Kashmir, Punjab in cocaine seizure case

Police teams sent to Kashmir, Punjab in cocaine seizure case

Police teams sent to Kashmir, Punjab in cocaine seizure case

A cocaine consignment seized in Ramban. - File photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 2

Teams of the J&K Police on Monday visited different areas of Punjab and Kashmir in the narco-terror drug case in which 30 kg cocaine was seized in Ramban district on Saturday evening.

The cocaine was reportedly smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab through two drug peddlers, who were arrested in Banihal of Ramban. The J&K Police reached their villages in Jalandhar and Phagwara in Punjab to probe the case.

The police detained a resident a Jalandhar village during raids conducted along with the Punjab Police. He is a driver and is believed to be associated with the two accused arrested in Ramban.

Mohammad Afzal Wani, SHO, Banihal, told The Tribune that different teams of the police had gone to various locations to know about the drug racket which was being run by sending drugs into J&K. “Many teams have been formed as it is a high-profile case. More details will be shared in coming days,” he said.

It has been learnt that police teams have also been sent to north Kashmir areas from where drugs was sent from Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC). The police are also trying to know if the drugs were sent through drone from Pakistan or through some porous point along the LoC.

Drug peddlers who were arrested on Saturday evening were identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara. The police believe they are small-time peddlers and were given the task to bring 30 kg narcotics in an Innova car by the drug cartel in Punjab. The seized drugs are believed to be of Afghanistan origin.

Along the LoC in entire J&K, the security forces are working together to thwart any attempts by the narco-terror modules to smuggle drugs into India. However, there are many mountainous areas with tough topography which gives terror groups an opportunity to send drugs into J&K. Many such attempts were foiled in districts along the LoC, including Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara, in the recent past.

Sources in the Army intelligence said the sale of drugs in India funds terrorism being run by ISI. “It is a dangerous circle where money spent by drug addicts to purchase drugs in different Indian cities is used to target citizens. The only reason why Pakistan is now using J&K as a transit point and not Punjab is the difficult terrain along LoC areas which gives cover to the smugglers,” the sources said.

Incidents involving Punjab peddlers

June 1: 22 kg heroin recovered from two Punjab-based peddlers in Rajouri

March 3: 7 kg heroin, Rs 2 crore meant to be sent to Punjab seized in Poonch

October 23, 2022: 21.5 kg heroin seized in Udhampur, Punjab man arrested

July 12, 2022: 12 kg heroin seized in Jammu, three Amritsar peddlers arrested

#drug menace #Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh road blocked after fresh snowfall

8
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

9
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

10
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab


Cities

View All

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala

Annual parliamentary debate competition held at RGNUL