Police officer injured in militant attack in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, February 1
A police officer was injured when militants fired at him while he was returning home from a mosque in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
They said the officer has been hospitalised and a hunt launched to trace the attackers.
“#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Ahmad is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, police said.
The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation started. PTI
