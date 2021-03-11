Policeman killed in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

PTI

Srinagar, August 14

A policeman was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Qaimoh area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday night.

“A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the injured personnel was shifted to the GMC hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed to injuries.