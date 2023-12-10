Policeman shot at by ultras in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

A J&K policeman was wounded after unidentified terrorists opened fire in Bemina locality of Srinagar on Saturday. The cop has been identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

The authorities have cordoned off the area to apprehend the assailants.

The Kashmir police wrote on X: “Terrorists fired upon & injured a policeman. He has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

The attack comes close on the heels of death of Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who succumbed to his injuries, suffered in a terrorist attack in October, at a New Delhi hospital recently.

In the wake of a surge in attacks on law enforcement personnel in the city, ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar had reaffirmed commitment to combating terror. He had asked police personnel to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure their safety.

