Polio immunisation campaign begins in Ladakh

PTI

Jammu: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme-2022 commenced at various sub-divisional levels, such as Nubra, Khaltse and Nyoma, in Ladakh. Over 3,700 kids will be immunised in Nubra, Khaltse and Nyoma. OC

Training camp for youths aspiring to join Army

Jammu: The Army organised a training camp for those aspiring to join the Armed forces at Sohanda, Bhaderwah, in Doda district. Physical fitness of local youth of the nearby areas was examined. OC

Collection of poems in Dogri against drug abuse released

Jammu: Giving a literary touch to its campaign against drug abuse, Team Jammu on Sunday released ‘Nashe Sha Desh Bachana', a collection of poems in Dogri. The poems urge youths to stay away from drugs.