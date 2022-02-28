Polio immunisation campaign begins in Ladakh

Jammu: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme-2022 commenced at various sub-divisional levels, such as Nubra, Khaltse and Nyoma, in Ladakh. Over 3,700 kids will be immunised in Nubra, Khaltse and Nyoma. OC
Training camp for youths aspiring to join Army
Jammu: The Army organised a training camp for those aspiring to join the Armed forces at Sohanda, Bhaderwah, in Doda district. Physical fitness of local youth of the nearby areas was examined. OC
Collection of poems in Dogri against drug abuse released
Jammu: Giving a literary touch to its campaign against drug abuse, Team Jammu on Sunday released ‘Nashe Sha Desh Bachana', a collection of poems in Dogri. The poems urge youths to stay away from drugs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...