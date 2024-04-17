Political dynasts stopped J&K’s development, asserts Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 16

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports, on Tuesday said family-based parties had stopped the development of J&K whereas the BJP-led Central government gave new wings to the aspirations of UT people.

“There is an immense enthusiasm about the elections in J&K. Like the rest of the country, the lotus will bloom here too because the people of the INDIA bloc divide the country in the name of caste, religion, region and language and we unite them,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting in Gulabgarh Stadium of Kishtwar district.

According to him, the development of J&K was stopped by dynastic parties whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new wings to the development here. “Today, after the removal of Article 370, J&K is actually moving forward,” the minister added.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Jammu