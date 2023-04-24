 Political parties focus on outreach for LS polls : The Tribune India

Political parties focus on outreach for LS polls

Political parties focus on outreach for LS polls

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 23

Most of the Opposition parties, which have been criticising the BJP-led Central Government for the delay in Assembly polls in J&K, are also making preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha poll as well as the urban local bodies’ elections besides panchayat polls, expected later this year. The saffron party itself is preparing for the polls.

The BJP, during a core group meeting on Saturday in which Union Minister Jitendra Singh, national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh among other senior leaders were present, preparations for Lok Sabha and local bodies’ polls were discussed. The BJP also held a meeting of district presidents, general secretaries in which they were asked to take the programmes of the saffron party to the ground level ahead of polls.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, during many of his meetings with party workers, has asked them to extend their outreach for the Lok Sabha elections. While the Apni Party doesn’t have a major vote base in Kashmir or Jammu division, its holds influence in some areas.

Opponents of the BJP claim that its popularity has declined even in its stronghold Hindu-dominated Jammu because of the anti-encroachment drive, recruitment scams, terrorists’ activities and unemployment among other factors.

Pointing towards the fresh exercise initiated in J&K for revision of electoral rolls, Harsh Dev Singh, senior leader of the J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), said it was yet another “egregious move” to avoid the state elections for political reasons. Singh is himself holding regular public interaction in party’s stronghold Udhampur.

The date for filing claims and objections regarding the special summary revision for the photo electoral rolls has been extended to May 6 by the Election Commission.

NC chief Farooq Abdullah is also trying to forge coordination between different parties before the Lok Sabha elections to throw a challenge to the BJP. The Congress has also raised its pitch against the Centre by holding regular protests over the issue of unemployment, price hike and many local issues pertaining to the UT.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to have been missing so far as a few leaders have left the party.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana