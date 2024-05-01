Polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat deferred to May 25

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

The Election Commission (EC) has rescheduled the date of much-anticipated Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25, which has come as a setback to the Opposition in the region where the parties are eyeing Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari vote-bank.

The nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal population in the constituency including the areas in Rajouri and Poonch will move to the higher reaches in Kashmir by mid May as part of their seasonal migration and will probably not be able to vote.

The EC said various representations have been received from different political parties of J&K for shifting the date of polls of election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning as hindrance in campaigning “which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary constituency which may affect poll process.”

It further stated that the poll body after considering report from UT administration as well as analysing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, “has decided under section 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024”.

Those who had submitted their representation for postponement of polls with the EC include J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, DPAP candidate Saleem Parray, Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari and two independent candidates.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had earlier said that it was the fear of loss due to which these parties were making efforts to postpone the polls.

Rajouri and Poonch areas in Jammu were included in Anantnag constituency which is a Kashmir-based seat after delimitation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Lok Sabha