Polls in J&K after delimitation exercise: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held once the delimitation exercise was over and after consultation with political parties.

“We have no interest in keeping Jammu and Kashmir under President’s Rule,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha while responding to concerns raised by members on Kashmir during the discussion on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

Shah said he had made it clear that first panchayat elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir, then this would be followed by the delimitation exercise, after which Assembly elections would be held, and then J&K’s statehood would be restored.

“Panchayat elections have been held, without any violence. Zilla panchayat elections are over. Delimitation is on the verge of completion. I would like to say this once again, that once delimitation is completed we will hold elections after consultation with political parties,” Shah said. —