Poonch ambush: No headway, search operation enters 5th day

Jammu, May 8
The search operation to trace the terrorists who carried out the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Surankote area of Poonch district entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with no success for the security forces.
The Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have intensified combing and search operation with the help of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), sniffer dogs and specialised teams in large swaths of forest areas in the region.
Terrorists had targeted an IAF convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, resulting in the killing of an IAF personnel and injuries to four others on May 4. The search operation is being carried out in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana and Sheendara top in the Surankote belt and adjoining areas in Poonch district. Security forces have also circulated the sketches of the terrorists.
Posters offering a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, have also been put up in Surankote.
As of now, over 25 persons have been detained for questioning in the case. Security forces believe that the terrorists might have been helped by local associates, who might also be providing them food.
