Poonch ambush: Search operation intensified, 22 held for questioning

Jammu, May 7

Security forces have intensified search operations in the twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region to track down the terrorists responsible for attacking an IAF convoy that claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

The agencies have also expanded the scope of operation to various areas of Doda, Udhampur and Kathua districts to track down the two groups of terrorists involved in the killing of a village defence guard (VDG) in the Basangarh area on April 28.

The terrorists had targeted an IAF convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, resulting in the killing of an IAF corporal and injuries to four others on Saturday.

Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, the search operation, which entered the fourth day on Tuesday, has been intensified in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana, and Sheendara top in the Surankote belt and adjoining areas in Poonch district, the official said.

While some dense forest areas have been scanned and routes towards Kashmir have been plugged, there has been no trace of the terrorists involved in the attacks so far, they added.

Twenty-two people have been detained for questioning and the authorities are reviewing some CCTV footage for leads, he added.

Posters offering a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, have been put up in Surankote.

In Rajouri, security forces have launched a fresh search operation and put troops on alert following reports of suspected movement of two people in Sada and Kandi areas that have been cordoned off.

Security measures have been tightened with increased checking of vehicles on busy roads, especially on the Jammu Rajouri-Poonch national highway, which is vital for the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, part of the Anantnag constituency going to polls on May 25.

On April 28, a VDG was killed in a brief encounter with terrorists in the remote Panara village in Udhampur district. Security agencies have expanded the scope of the search operation to various areas of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts to track down the terrorists.

The ongoing search operation, which entered its 10th day on Tuesday, has been extended to the Bhalessa areas of Doda district, while operations continue in Basantgarh, Dudu, Bani and Seoj areas of Udhampur and Kathua districts, an official said.

However, there has been no breakthrough in the search so far, they said. Jammu ADGP Anand Jain had earlier said that the two groups of terrorists were believed to be present in the area after infiltrating from across the border. — PTI

