 Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered, supported' terrorists detained; massive search ops underway

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered, supported’ terrorists detained; massive search ops underway

Search agencies are backed by drones, sniffer dogs and metal detectors

Security personnel during a cordon and search operation at the Bata-Doriya area in Poonch district, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Poonch/Jammu, April 26

In a significant development in the Poonch ambush probe, a man detained by security forces has told them he “sheltered” the terrorists for two months and provided them support for the April 20 attack, sources claimed on Wednesday, as the operation to track down the ultras entered day six.

Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and took stock of the ongoing operation, the officials said, adding he asked the troops to be relentless in their pursuit.

Five Army personnel were killed, and another was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch last Thursday. A massive search and cordon operation was launched after the attack and it has now spread to 12 areas across the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

A total of 60 people have been detained so far, with sources claiming one of them -- named Nasir -- allegedly told the investigators that he sheltered the terrorists at his house for more than two months and provided them logistic and material support.

Some of the detainees were let off after questioning, they said.

Special forces are also engaged in the search operation, the sources said, adding the agencies are backed by drones, sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

A large spread of forest areas, deep gorges, natural caves and dense growths have been searched and the operation is now covering other places, they said.

Meanwhile, a balloon from across the border was noticed in Jhalas area of Poonch, they said.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi took stock of the search operation which entered its sixth day on Wednesday. "He interacted with the troops deployed in remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit," the northern command tweeted.

This was the second visit of the army commander to the border districts within five days.

Earlier on April 22, Lt Gen Dwivedi had visited the attack site at Bhata Dhurian, a notorious infiltration route for terrorists from across the Line of Control because of its topography, dense forest cover and natural caves.

Sources had earlier said seven to eight terrorists spread in two groups  are believed have engineered the attack.

According to initial investigation, the terrorists reportedly hid themselves in a culvert on the road from where they launched the attack on the truck which was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items to Sangiote village from the Bhimber Gali camp for Iftar to be organised by the Rashtriya Rifles.

Over 50 bullet marks were spotted on the vehicle that shows intensity of the firing by terrorists, the sources said.

The troops involved in the operation are exercising utmost caution as the terrorists may have planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the densely forested area with deep gorges and caves, they added.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Experts from various agencies including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have visited the site of the attack, the officials said.

They said a sniper is believed to have targeted the vehicle from the front before his associates showered bullets and lobbed grenades on the vehicle from opposite sides, apparently giving the troops no time to retaliate.

"The terrorists used steel core bullets that can penetrate an armoured shield," they said adding, "Before fleeing, the terrorists stole the soldiers' arms and ammunition."  

#Jammu #Poonch

