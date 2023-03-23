Poonch expert Director of Jammu CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, March 22
The Chief Scientist at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Zabeer Ahmed, who hails from Poonch district, took over as the Director of the renowned institute here on Wednesday, an official release said.
The search-cum-selection committee met in January and recommended Ahmed’s appointment as the director of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu. Soon after assuming the charge, he took review meetings with the scientific and administrative staff of the institute.
