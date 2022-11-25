Poonch highway shut as Army searches for ultras

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 24

A part of the Jammu-Poonch highway was shut after the Army launched a massive search operation in Bhata Dhurian forest area in Poonch on Thursday. The operation was launched after reports on suspected terrorist movements in the area was received by the military intelligence.

Vehicular movement between Bhimber Gali and Jharanwali Gali in Mendhar was suspended for hours as soldiers opened speculative fire in the forest area.

“Clearance or speculative firing of at least 15 rounds was done by the Army unit that was carrying out the search operation. Local residents presumed that an encounter had started in the area. The cordon-and-search operation continued till Thursday evening,” said an Army official.