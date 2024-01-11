Poor have first right on govt resources: L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in Block Diwas, a public outreach programme of J&K Administration, at Bhalwal on Wednesday. The Lt Governor said the Jan Bhagidari campaign to strengthen participatory governance is empowering citizens, generating awareness about responsibilities and ensuring accountability of officers in administration.

The Lt Governor reiterated the resolve of the administration towards equitable and inclusive development and to ensure empowerment of all. “Poor and underprivileged have the first right on government resources. Efforts are being made towards promotion of Dogri and other regional languages, connecting remaining panchayats with road, boost industries, religious tourism and tapping the potential of agriculture and allied sector,” he said.

He called upon every section of the society to take initiative with dedication and determination to make their panchayat clean and liveable, maintain green spaces, achieve 100% literacy rate, and 100% saturation of all government schemes.

“The sense of commitment and duty among the citizens towards the society and their respective panchayats will improve the quality of life and pave the way to prosperity,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the massive and historic participation of people in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and 100% saturation of all schemes will remove developmental imbalances and give a tremendous boost to local economy. “Besides Central government schemes, the J&K administration is running more than a dozen self-employment schemes with an objective to provide resources and requisite training to youth to start their own business,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor also urged the people to assist civil administration and police to intensify crackdown on drug supply chain to make their Panchayat ‘nasha-mukt’.

He also directed Jammu DC to review the development of playfields in panchayats of the district and ensure that by the end of the month of April, every panchayat of Jammu district, where land is available, has a playfield.

The Lt Governor handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under different government schemes.

