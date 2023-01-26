Portion of leader’s house razed in Srinagar

Srinagar, January 25
Authorities on Wednesday demolished an outer wall of the residence of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar near the airport here, claiming it was built on state land.
Sagar, a former minister, or his family were not present in the house at the time of the demolition. The National Conference condemned the action, saying it smacks of political vendetta.
