'Position does not align': Ex-minister Karan Singh’s son Vikramaditya quits Congress

Jammu, March 22
Vikramaditya Singh, son of former minister Karan Singh, resigned from Congress on Tuesday.
The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir's last princely ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, and a former member of the Legislative Council said his position on Jammu and Kashmir does not align with that of the Congress.
"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," he said in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
"It is my belief that INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir." Taking to Twitter, Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of senior party leader, Karan Singh, wrote: "My position on critical issues vis-a-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities." (With agency inputs)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'
The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...
CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities
Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...
In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health
Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore
After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days
Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...
Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23
Punjab CM has also declared holiday to mark martyrdom day of...