'Position does not align': Ex-minister Karan Singh’s son Vikramaditya quits Congress

Tribune News Service

Jammu, March 22

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former minister Karan Singh, resigned from Congress on Tuesday.

The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir's last princely ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, and a former member of the Legislative Council said his position on Jammu and Kashmir does not align with that of the Congress.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," he said in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"It is my belief that INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir." Taking to Twitter, Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of senior party leader, Karan Singh, wrote: "My position on critical issues vis-a-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities." (With agency inputs)