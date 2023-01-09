Post killing spree, LeT front warns Sikhs living in J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

At a time when the Centre has gone on a spree of anti-terror crackdown by banning two proxy organisations of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad and declared four individuals “terrorist” in the past four days, one of the LeT proxies, The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued a warning to the Sikh community living in Jammu and Kashmir against helping the police.

In an open letter, the proxy for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba, has recently said that several Sikh youth in J&K have been “working as Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Police Department under the garb of civilian cover; hence, we openly declare that any person, irrespective of religion, who works as an SPO, will be treated as an agent of the RSS...”

“Further, some persons from the Sikh community allow the use of religious places as meeting halls for political persons. No such further incident will be tolerated and the committee concerned will be responsible for it,” it said. The group threatened by saying that this was the final warning and “you must stop such things, otherwise you would not have place in Kashmir”. It said, “Don’t become a scapegoat like Kashmiri Pandits, and don’t get provoked by the fascist regime’s saffronisation talks; we are fully monitoring the situation...”

