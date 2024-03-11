Power cut schedule annouced for Jammu from March 11-13

Jammu, March 10
The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has announced a schedule for power cuts in different parts of Jammu till March 13.
In an official release, Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL, Jammu, informed that the power supply to Charoi, Pindi, S Farm, Hansa and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 11 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, ChandanVihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 11 from 9 am to 2 pm.
The power supply to Sheetli, part of Sidhra, Bamyal, MES Nagrota, PHE Sheetli and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 12 from 11 am to 1 pm.
The power supply to Dogra Hall, Rehari, Resham Ghar Colony, Bus Stand, Jewel, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazar, Kaleeth Mohalla, Kanak Mandi, Manda, New Plot, Sarwal, part of Karan Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 12 from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Similarly, power supply to Sai Kalan, Nikowal, Channi Himmat and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.
The power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 13 from 9 am to 3 pm.
The power supply to Chaderkote, Rajgarh, Dalwas and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 13 from 11 am to 3.30 pm.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua, has informed that the power supply to Penthi and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 11 from 9 am to 1 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Barnoti, Sakta Chack industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 11 and 13 from 10 am to 1 pm.
