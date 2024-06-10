Power cut schedule announced for Jammu region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 9

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has informed that the power supply to Industrial Estate, Digiana, Jeevan Nagar, Babliyana, Gangyal and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 10 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Kishtwar town, Thatri, Changa, Bhatyas, Gundoh and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 11 from 8 am to 2 pm.

The power supply to Mandir, Kuntwara, Trigam, Bhawan, Premnagar, Thatri, Dhara, Gundoh, Bhatyas, Changa and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 12 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Manjakote, Ghambir, Dassal, Tandwal, Katarmal, Patrara, Ghambir Mughlan and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 11 and 13 from 8 am to 2 pm.

