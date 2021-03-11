Power distributors for tariff hike in J&K

Jammu, May 9
The power distributors of both Jammu and Kashmir regions have proposed a hike in electricity tariff to cover their losses. Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) charges Rs 1.69 per unit up to 100 units, Rs 2.20 for 101 to 200 units, Rs 3.30 for 201 to 400 units and Rs 3.52 per unit for more than 400 units. The agency has now proposed to charge Rs 2 per unit up to 200 units per month, Rs 4 per unit for 201 to 400 units per month and Rs 5 per unit for more than 400 units per month.
Residents of Jammu, who are already facing unscheduled power cuts in different areas during sweltering heat, have been left surprised with the proposal.
The JPDCL has also proposed tariff hike for unmetered connections from Rs 99 to Rs 200 per month for power consumption of up to .25 kilowatt, Rs 325 to Rs 400 for connection above .25 kilowatt up to .50 kilowatt per month. It has further proposed a hike from Rs 490 to Rs 600 for connections above .50 kilowatt to 1.33 kilowatt per month.
According to an official, for non-domestic and commercial connections, the JPSCL has proposed Rs 3.50 per unit up to 200 units per month. At present, the agency is charging Rs 2.81 per unit up to 100 units and Rs 2.97 per unit for 101 to 200 units per month. It has further proposed Rs 5 per unit for units between 201 to 500 per month. Rs 4.29 is charged for 201 to 300 units and Rs 4.62 per unit for more than 300 units per month currently.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has proposed a hike of 12.46% in power tariff for different consumers.
Covering losses
- The JPDCL wants Rs 2 per unit up to 200 units per month, Rs 4 for 201 to 400 units and Rs 5 for over 400 units per month.
- The KPDCL has proposed a tariff hike of 12.46%. The firms want to cover their losses.
