Power supply of 1,156 defaulters snapped

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has disconnected the power connections of 1,156 defaulters. These defaulters include some senior political leaders.

In an official release, the JPDCL said that taking cognizance of poor revenue realisation despite providing a reliable power supply amid harsh winters, various sub-divisions of the JPDCL launched a fresh massive disconnection drive of influential and chronic defaulters.

“Connections of 1,156 consumers, including influential persons, were disconnected to sensitise the masses to clear their liabilities on account of electricity bills and develop habits of paying electricity bills in time,” the statement read.

The JPDCL is overburdened with huge arrears on account of domestic electricity dues of around Rs 900 crore.

“Although the department has played an active role in motivating and facilitating revenue realisation by way of social awareness of judicious electricity use and timely payment of electricity bills, still a large percentage of JPDCL consumers are hesitant in clearing their long outstanding electricity dues,” the statement read.