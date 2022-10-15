Power tariff up 8%

Jammu, October 14
The JERC for J&K and Ladakh has revised the power tariff from the third quarter of the current financial year which will be effective from October. The order stated that the average overall increase over the previous tariff last revised in 2016-17 was 8%.
The order further reads that it had been ensured that the tariff in J&K is significantly lower than other neighbouring states, including Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.
“The rates for the BPL consumers have been kept unchanged at Rs 1.25 for up to 30 units per month while for the domestic category, for up to 200 units per month, the rate will be Rs 2 per unit, almost unchanged. For 200-400 units per month, the rate will be Rs 3.50 per unit, an increase of 6% in five years and for more than 400 units , the rate will be Rs 3.80 per unit, an increase of 8% in 5 years”.
