Prayers not allowed at Jama Masjid in Nowhatta, says managing body

PTI

Srinagar, March 7

The managing body of the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta here claimed that authorities disallowed the ‘Shab-e-Barat’ prayers at the mosque on Tuesday. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said police and administration officials locked the mosque gates at 5.30 pm.

The Auqaf said it strongly protested the “highhandedness”.