Preliminary report on Shri Amarnath shrine road project ready

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 17

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) is ready with its preliminary report on a road project, connecting Shri Amarnath from Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Sangam Top-Baltal, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He said the project could be approved this year and completed in four to five years.

“I am confident that the project will be approved this year and construction will be completed in the next 4-5 years,” said Sinha while addressing a gathering at the Maha Shivratri fair at Jagti migrant camp in Nagrota.

“Once the road is built, pilgrims from across the country will be able to visit and pay obeisance at the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas,” he said.

“I am confident that (Amarnath) route can be constructed the way the road for the Char Daam Yatra has been constructed,” he said.