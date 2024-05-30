Preparation for counting of votes begins in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 29

Returning Officer (RO) of Udhampur parliamentary constituency, Rakesh Minhas, on Wednesday chaired a meeting-cum-training session held for the designated Assistant Returning Officers for counting of votes on June 4 in Kathua. Votes polled through under Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) shall be counted in the opening hours on the day of counting.

During the training session, Master Trainer Sideshwar Bhagat briefed the trainees about the SOPs to be adopted for counting of postal ballots besides explaining precautions to be taken during the counting exercise.

The RO while interacting with AROs laid thrust on acquainting with laid down guidelines of ECI on counting of postal ballot paper, further instructed them to also go through the handbook issued by ECI to have clear insights on various aspects like scanning of QR codes on ballot, declaring the ballot valid or invalid, etc., and further acquaint their team members with all the guidelines and procedures.

The RO further informed that a total of 60 teams were constituted to complete the task of counting of ETPBS votes polled in the entire Udhampur parliamentary constituency during the opening hours of counting day. He directed the AROs to ensure all teams shall reach the counting venue well before time as the counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am sharp.

Pertinently, for the first time ECI had made provisions in the ETPBS where persons with disabilities and electors above 85 years of age casted their votes through postal ballots from the comfort of their homes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kathua #Udhampur